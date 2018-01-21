Sharpton: We Must ‘Question the Integrity’ of Evangelical Leaders Who Support Trump

Sunday on MSNBC, network host Al Sharpton said in light of allegations of an affair with a porn star and the “Access Hollywood” tape, evangelical leaders who supported President Donald Trump should have their integrity questioned.

Sharpton said, “I mean, I think when you look at the Access Hollywood tape, when you look at even President Trump’s comments about other people based on other than the Christian religion, his Islamophobia and all, I think to give all of that a pass, the Evangelical leaders, I think, is to really begin to question the integrity of some of them that have presented themselves as these leaders of faith and belief that will give people a pass based on their wanting access to power. I think it is very unfortunate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN