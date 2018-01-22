Ana Navarro: Trump ‘Legitimized’ and ‘Empowered’ Racism, Misogyny

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” during a panel discussion on President Donald Trump’s new campaign ad saying Democrats “will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants” guest co-host Ana Navarro declared Trump legitimized and empowered racism and misogyny.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I was also so offended by that ad. It was so shocking to me. When you have these ads, these national ads, hate crimes, the statistics are the hate crimes do rise. There are real world consequences for these kinds of advertisements. So you have that stoking of this racism, this hatred we’re seeing and you know, whose hand is the blood on when immigrants are attacked?”

Joy Behar said, “In the old days we had George Wallace, remember George Wallace? He ended up in a wheelchair? He was the biggest racist, but he was just a governor of a state, and now this mentality is in the White House. That’s the difference between then and now.”

Navarro said, “I think it’s important to point out, you know, Donald Trump did not invent racism. Donald Trump did not invent misogyny. But I feel like he’s legitimized it. He has empowered it. And I feel like it has become worse in the last year.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN