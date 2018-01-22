Dem Rep Gutiérrez: I Am ‘Disillusioned’ Democrats Are ‘Caving’

Monday on MSNBC, Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) discussed Senate Democrats agreeing to a three-week spending bill that would fund the government until February 8 and said he was “disillusioned” because “they’re caving.”

Gutiérrez said, “I’m disillusioned. I think they’re caving. You know Democrats are pretty good at articulating values, but a little weak on defending them.”

He continued, “I think we needed to stand tall on this issue. We said we wanted to set aside and put in a safe space 800,000 young people. Their lives are important. And let’s be clear. It is not about a wall. If it were about a wall, we would never had a government shutdown, and we would have been able to move forward.”

When asked if Democrats let down the DREAMers Gutiérrez added, “Not all Democrats. Not all Democrats. Now you could say I’m from Illinois. I think Dick Durbin stood up for them and I know others did too. And I’m proud of them. And I’m hopeful that they’re going to come back and that we’ll have a resolution.”

