Megyn Kelly: Jane Fonda’s Name Is ‘Synonymous with Outrage,’ ‘Veterans Still Call Her ‘Hanoi Jane”

Monday on NBC’s “Today,” host Megyn Kelly criticized actress Jane Fonda for her repeated complaints during other media appearances about Kelly’s question to her on plastic surgery.

Kelly said, “Now, a word on Jane Fonda, who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show.”

She continued, “When she first complained publicly after the program, and repeatedly, I chose to say nothing. My general philosophy is, what people say about me is none of my business. Fonda was at it again, on NBC and elsewhere. First, some context. Fonda was on to promote a film about aging. For years she has spoke about the joy of giving a cultural face to older women. The truth is, most women look nothing like Fonda, who is now 80. So if Fonda wants to have a real discussion, her plastic surgery is tough to ignore. She knows this. And to her credit, she has discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show.”

She added, “I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate. After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane,’ thanks to her radio broadcast which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots. She called our POWs hypocrites and liars and referred to their torture as ‘understandable.’ Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture. But not for the rest of it. By the way, she says she is not proud of America. So, the moral indignation is a little much. She put her plastic surgery out there. She said wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America. And honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

