Pelosi: The ‘Trump Tax Scam’ Is a ‘Dark Cloud Hanging Over the Capitol’

Monday at a press conference while discussing domestic spending on community health centers, infrastructure and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said “There is a dark cloud hanging over the Capitol. And that dark cloud is the Trump tax scam.”

Pelosi said, “There is a dark cloud hanging over the Capitol. And that dark cloud is the Trump tax scam that took nearly two trillion dollars and added it to the deficit when you take the cost and the interest on the debt. So, therefore, the impact of members on the Republican side voting for more domestic investments is diminished.”

