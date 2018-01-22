Sen Corker: GOP Had a ‘Poisonous,’ ‘Partisan’ First Year

Monday on MSNBC, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) said President Donald Trump and the Republican Party had a “pretty poisonous first year” because they did “everything” on a “partisan basis.”

Corker said, “Look, we had a pretty poisonous first year. Everything was done on a partisan basis, just about.”

Discussing the shutdown negotiations, he added, “So yeah, I think this created a lot of coming together of people who want to solve problems and think it will bode well over the next month or so.”

