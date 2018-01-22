Snoop Dogg: Kaepernick’s Mind ‘Isn’t on Football Anymore’ — ‘He’s Focused on the Community’

During Monday’s Fox Sports 1 broadcast of “Undisputed,” rapper and producer Snoop Dogg discussed free agent and social activist Colin Kaepernick, saying the former quarterback’s career is likely over due to being solely focused on community work.

Snoop recently donated $10,000 to Mothers Against Police Brutality, matching Kaepernick’s pledge.

“I think [Kaepernick]’s blackballed and I think his mind isn’t on football anymore,” Snoop said. “[H]e’s not focused on a playbook, he’s not focused on reading coverages. He’s focused on the community, he’s focused on what’s going on every day in these communities and that’s outweighing the football mentality that he had, which makes it easier for the league to blackball him and continue to not give him a job, which he’s walking away from peacefully. He’s not signing or making any grievances that I know of — which he could.”

The rapper-turned football coach added that Kaepernick has a “real case” against the NFL that would get him a lot of money if he tried to pursue it.

