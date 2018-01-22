WH Spox Hogan Gidley Slams Graham-Durbin Amnesty Plan — ‘They Want Open Borders’

In an appearance on CNN’s “The Lead,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Dick Durbin (R-IL) for their insistence that President Trump back their so-called “Gang of Six” amnesty plan.

Reportedly the plan would give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, as well as their parents.

Partial transcript follows:

JAKE TAPPER, HOST OF “THE LEAD”: Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin thought they were bringing president trump… at least a starting off point with those four items addressed [i.e. DACA fix, chain migration, visa lottery and border security]. Then he [Trump] said no. So there remains some confusion about what the President is willing to sign. Is he willing to sign anything that contains a path to legal status for the DREAMers?

GIDLEY: Let me address the Durbin-Graham piece for a moment. That’s not true. Senator Graham and Senator Durbin called the President and said they have a bipartisan bill. They come together with a meeting of the minds to prepare a piece of legislation would address what the president outlined. The president was ecstatic. Here’s the problem. They were completely dishonest. When they brought the plan to the President, it did not do anything to address chain migration. In fact, it blew it up and made it bigger. It gave amnesty and then it didn’t touch 10% of what DHS demanded this country needs– not what it wants, but what it needs. It was 10%. Woefully underfunded. So the idea, and back to Graham and Durbin, to pretend they had to get together and have a meeting of the minds so they could come together on immigration— they’ve been in lock step for decades. They want open borders. They want amnesty. I’m from South Carolina. I’ve known the man for a long time. And it is fine, he can take that position, but to pretend he is anything other than someone who wants open borders and amnesty is disingenuous.