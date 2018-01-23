Schumer: One of the Tea Party’s ‘Fundamental Values’ Is ‘Horrible, Disgusting’ ‘Anti-Immigrant’ View

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued that the hard right has always been opposed to immigration and one of the Tea Party’s “fundamental values” is a “horrible, disgusting” “anti-immigrant” position.

Schumer said, “Well, first, the hard right has always opposed immigration. Donald Trump ran on an anti-immigration platform, the Tea Party’s — one of their fundamental values is anti-immigrant, which is horrible, disgusting, but that’s who they are.”

Schumer continued that he believes if the Senate passes a bipartisan immigration bill, then there may be enough moderate House Republicans who will crossover. He also raised the possibility that President Trump might change his mind and support a bipartisan bill.

