Dershowitz: I Worry Mueller Is Going ‘Toward Obstruction of Justice and That Would Create a Constitutional Crisis’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated he’s worried that Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation is moving towards obstruction of justice, which “would create a constitutional crisis.”

Dershowitz said, “I worry that it’s toward obstruction of justice and that would create a constitutional crisis. If the president were to be charged with obstruction for simply exercising his constitutional authority, firing Comey, telling Comey not to investigate Flynn, those are all within the president’s constitutional authority. The other place it may be going is toward collusion. But collusion is not a crime. I would think that the special prosecutor should limit himself to matters that are criminal, and thusfar, I have not heard evidence to suggest that any crimes were committed in or near the Oval Office.”

He added, “It leaves me worrying that what’s going to happen is that this investigation will end, not with a bang but a whimper, with some low-hanging fruit, people being indicted for things that aren’t directly related to the thrust of the investigation. And — or the great worry is that because he doesn’t have anything really, really substantial, he may go after obstruction of justice, which would create a constitutional crisis.”

Dershowitz also stated that he doesn’t think Mueller is a partisan, and added, “If I’m an innocent person, I’d like him to be the special prosecutor. If I’m guilty, I’d be very worried about that. But I don’t see any reason at this point for suggesting his removal.”

