Fmr RNC Chair Michael Steele to Trump’s Evangelical Supporters: ‘Shut the Hell Up’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele slammed evangelicals that still support President Donald Trump despite his past alleged indiscretions.

Steele told host Chris Matthews those Trump-supporting evangelicals needed to “shut the hell up.”

Partial transcript as follows:

STEELE: I have very simple admonition at this point to just shut the hell up and don’t preach to me about anything ever again.

MATTHEWS: Ha!

STEELE: I don’t want to hear it because after telling me how to live my life, who to love, what to believe, what not to believe, what to do and what not to do, and now you sit back and if the prostitutes don’t matter —

MATTHEWS: Yes.

STEELE: — the grabbing the you know what doesn’t matter, the outright behavior and lies don’t matter, just shut up.

MATTHEWS: But if you’re a baker, you do not have to bake a cake for a gay wedding.

(CROSSTALK)

STEELE: Yes. They have no voice of authority here anymore for me.

MATTHEWS: You are very authoritative. This is a final statement.

STEELE: It rubs me raw.

MATTHEWS: This is a final statement from Michael Steele.