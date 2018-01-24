Ingraham: Public Has a Right to Know What Crimes, Improprieties Were Committed By the Obama Administration, FBI

. @IngrahamAngle : "The American public has a right to know what, if any, crimes or other improprieties were committed by members of the #Obama administration and members of the current @FBI ." pic.twitter.com/AeAzjlIzyC

Tuesday on Fox News Channel “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham called for more transparency regarding the allegations the Department of Justice and the FBI have been conducting investigations with a political agenda.

Ingraham said if that was the case, they should be fired.

“I have to say, the American public has a right to know what, if any, crimes or other improprieties were committed by the members of the Obama administration and members of the current FBI,” she said. “But I have to tell you, the bleeding has got to stop now. The DOJ and the FBI, they have to be purged of anyone actively working to undermine the Trump administration with a political agenda and be purged of anyone who refused to remove those or report those committing this type of wrongdoing, who is serving from the government.”

“They shouldn’t be serving the government at all. I’m not talking, just don’t transfer them to another office, they should be fired,” she added.

