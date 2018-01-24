Trump: I’d ‘Love to’ Talk to Mueller Under Oath

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, President Trump stated he would “love to” speak to Special Counsel Robert Mueller under oath.

Trump answered a question on whether he was going to talk to Mueller by stating, “I’m looking forward to it, actually.”

He added that there was “no collusion whatsoever. There’s no obstruction whatsoever, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Trump further stated he would like to talk to Mueller as soon as possible, but that there is no date set.

He caveated that his decision would be “subject to my lawyers and all of that, but I would love to do it.” Trump added that he would do an interview with Mueller under oath.

