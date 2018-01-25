ESPN’s Wilbon Describes the XFL as a ‘Whitewashed, Idealistic Brand’ of Football

Thursday on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption,” co-host Michael Wilbon weighed in on the XFL’s comeback in 2020, calling Vince McMahon’s upcoming league a “whitewashed, idealistic brand” of football because it will require players to stand for the National Anthem and will not allow athletes with criminal records to play.

“[I]t seems like just garbage — like he wants to sell some sort of whitewashed, idealistic brand of something to the country,” Wilbon said to fellow host Tony Kornheiser. “I don’t think people are going to buy that. I don’t think you have enough people to fill the spots to even play it. The game is going to end in two hours, you can’t have a criminal record, you can’t have any rebels because you’re all going to salute the flag. I don’t believe in people like this. I don’t believe in this guy, specifically.”

