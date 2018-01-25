GOP Sen Johnson: ‘Real Possibility’ That ‘Secret Society’ Text Was a Joke

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that there is “a real possibility” that the mention of a “secret society” in a text message exchange between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok was made in jest and was not serious.

CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked Johnson, “Senator, to — this text message seems to be — the comment about ‘secret society’ was in jest. Do you agree that it appears to be that it was in jest?”

Johnson answered, “It’s a real possibility.”

