Dem Rep Jeffries: ‘Cloud of Illegitimacy Hanging over the White House’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated there is “a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over the White House” that can only be cleared up if Special Counsel Mueller is allowed to undertake a full investigation, and that those around the president need to make it clear that he’s not a dictator.

Jeffries said, “There’s a cloud of illegitimacy hanging over the White House right now. The only way to clear it up is if Bob Mueller is able to conduct a full, fair, and just criminal investigation.”

He later added, “I do know that it’s critical for the people around Donald Trump to make it clear to the president that we don’t live in a dictatorship, we live in a constitutional form of democracy, and there are certain norms that are consistent with the Founding Fathers as to how our republic should proceed. He doesn’t get to go around and dictate how things are going to unfold in this country, in terms of policy. He certainly doesn’t get to dictate how things are going to unfold with a criminal investigation. And hopefully, the White House counsel will make that clear to him as we move forward, so this investigation can unfold without any interference from the president.”

(h/t Grabien)

