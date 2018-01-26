Jeb Bush: Trump’s ‘S-Hole’ Countries Remark Is ‘Racist’

In an interview with USA Today, the former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) said President Donald Trump’s alleged “shithole countries” comments were “racist.”

Bush said, “When you call Haiti, whether it’s an ’s-house’ or an ’s-hole,’ I mean it really doesn’t matter, you disparage a lot of people that love this country that are here making a contribution and making a difference. Why? Why do you do that?”

He added, “It’s very frustrating, and it is racist to say —he may not be a racist, but the comments are racist, and at some point you gotta call him out on it.”

