Maher: We Have ‘An Eco-Terrorist Head of the EPA’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that a government shutdown has been underway constantly since President Trump took office, and gave having “an eco-terrorist head of the EPA” as an example.

Maher stated, “The government shutdown is underway anyway, all the time, since Trump took office. I was looking at some of these statistics, not filled more than 600 vital jobs in the executive branch. The State Department, they cut by 8%. … Four of the top jobs in the veterans administration, I mean, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, you know how much money they asked to fund that this year? Zero. They asked for zero, and, you know, an eco-terrorist head of the EPA, that kind of a thing. This is a government shutdown in motion.”

