Maher: ‘I Hate to Agree with Donald Trump,’ But I Agree with Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher expressed agreement with President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and said he doesn’t understand why Israel doesn’t get to pick its capital.

Maher said, “I hate to agree with Donald Trump, but it doesn’t happen often, but I do. I don’t know why Israel — it has been their capital since 1949. It is where their government is. They’ve won all the wars thrown against them. I don’t understand why they don’t get to have their capital where they want.”

He added that there are “repercussions” to the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital.

