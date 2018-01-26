Maher: ‘ICE Is the Gestapo, and They’re Acting Like it’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “is the Gestapo, and they’re acting like it.”

After Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) brought up the deportation of Jorge Garcia during a discussion on the DACA protests that took place outside of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) home, Maher said, “I mean, Trump may not be Hitler, but ICE is the Gestapo, and they’re acting like it.”

Maher then questioned why Democrats decided to make DACA the issue they would shut the government down over and not other issues.

