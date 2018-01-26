Pelosi on White House Immigration Framework: ‘A Campaign to Make America White Again’

Friday during her speech at the United States Conference of Mayors, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the White House’s immigration proposal was a “campaign to make America white again.”

Pelosi said, “Since I’m on the subject of DREAMers since last night the president put forth a plan. Let me just say what I said last night, that plan is a campaign to make America white again. it is a plan that says over 50 percent of the current legal immigration will be cut back.”

She continued, “They are changing the character of our country by what they are putting forth. They bring a tear to the eye of the Statue of Liberty.”

She added, “When it comes to sanctuary cities people don’t understand—the one problem I think the current occupant of the White House — they don’t understand that sanctuary cities is what helps law enforcement. It helps public safety. If only they just understood how somebody could come forward if they know they’re protected to help public safety, but they don’t really want to know because that doesn’t serve their purpose.”

(h/t WFB)

