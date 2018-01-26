Schumer: I Agreed to Fund the Border Wall Because It Is ‘Next to Impossible’ to Build

In an interview with The New York Times podcast “The Daily,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) said during his meeting with President Donald Trump last week to avoid the government shutdown he offered funding for a wall between the U.S.-Mexico border because he believed “the difficulty would be “very very large.”

Schumer said, “It is frankly my belief that it is going to be next to impossible for them to actually build the wall. And I told this to the president. I said, ‘Secretary Zinke, you know his Secretary of the Interior, said I don’t know where you build the wall along the Rio Grande because you cant build it on the Mexican side.’ They won’t build it. If you build it on the America side, it cuts us off from the river. You cant build it in the middle of the river. So my view was they would have a very difficult time actually getting it built.”

He added, “So I think the president made a promise for this wall. I think it is very bad, but the difficulty in actually getting it built would be very very large.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN