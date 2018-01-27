Dean: Racism Has Been a Part of the GOP Platform Since the 1960s

Saturday, former DNC Chair Howard Dean accused the GOP of having been the platform for racism ever since the 1960s, adding it continues to be so now by supporting President Trump’s “racist agenda.”

“The Republicans have basically sucked it up and supported Donald Trump’s agenda, which is a racist agenda. And for years, ever since the southern strategy in 1968, racism has been a part of the Republican platform that gets them votes — not the majority, but it gets them votes,” Dean said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy.”

“The Republicans have no spine, whatsoever,” he continued. “They don’t dare stand up and when they do stand up, what happens is what happened to Flake and Corker, which is they get run out of their own party by Donald Trump.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent