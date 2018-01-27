Dershowitz: I Wouldn’t Have Campaigned for Obama If I Knew About Farrakhan Photo

Saturday 0n Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Havard law professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to a photograph of President Barack Obama posing with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

At the time, Obama was a state senator, and according to Dershowitz, had he known Obama had posed with Farrakhan, he wouldn’t have supported him in his initial 2008 bid for the White House.

“Louis Farrakhan is a virulent anti-Semite,” he said. “He’s called Judaism a ‘gutter religion.’ He’s anti-American.”

“He is a horrible, horrible human being,” he continued. “And if I had known that the president had posed, smilingly, with him when was a senator, I would not have campaigned for Barack Obama. It would have influenced my decision. Look, I threatened to leave the party if Keith Ellison were elected as chairman because of his association with Farrakhan. You don’t associate with a bigot. You don’t associate with an anti-Semite. There should be zero tolerance for that kind of bigotry — and if Barack Obama associated with him, if the Black Caucus invited him, I don’t blame them for trying to suppress the truth because that’s a really horrible truth.”

