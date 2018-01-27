MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Republicans ‘Revel’ in Living in a ‘Tiny Intellectual Space’

According to MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell, Republicans “revel” living in a “tiny intellectual space” that hinders them from delivering complex messages.

“[R]epublicans never know more than one sentence,” O’Donnell told “AM Joy” host Joy Reid Saturday. “Their lives are simple because their talking points are literally one sentence and they never have to learn anything beyond that and they actually revel in kind of living in that tiny intellectual space. And the Democrats are much more interested in all these complexities and they always talk about the complexities, which means they are not delivering the message.”

