Buchanan on Trade: The Big Issue Is What Trump Does with NAFTA

This week on “The McLaughlin Group,” conservative political commentator Pat Buchanan warned to watch out for what President Donald Trump does with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump has threatened to terminate NAFTA but said he could also renegotiate the deal.

“You’ve got the NAFTA problem that’s going to be coming up, that’s going to be big,” said Buchanan.

“[L]ook, he’s going to have to get rid of these trade deficits. They’re back up to about $800 billion,” he continued. “And the big issue, I think, is going to be NAFTA, what he does with that.”

