ChiTrib’s Clarence Page: Bernie Sanders Will Run for President in 2020

On this weekend’s broadcast of “The McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page predicted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would make a bid for the presidency in 2020.

“I predict Bernie Sanders is going to run for president again,” Page said, “unless somebody among the prospective candidates on the Democratic side comes closer to his way of thinking. He’s going to jump into it again.”

Page said he didn’t think Sanders, who will be 78 in 2020, wouldn’t get the nomination.

“I’m not going to say he is going to get the nomination,” he added. “I think his appeal is overrated in that regard. But, he could have a big impact.”

