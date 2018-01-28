Dem Rep Meeks: Trump ‘Has Disrespected Me and Individuals Who Look Like Me’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation With Al Sharpton,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said he will not attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address because Trump “has disrespected me and individuals who look like me.”

Meeks said, “This president, he has not given me or my constituents or my people any respect.”

After saying he will not attend the State of the Union, Meeks added, “I’ve given him a chance. I was one in the beginning when he was being inaugurated I said he is president of the United States, and so, therefore, I’m going to go for the office. But since he has been the president of the United States, if you judge his words and his deeds, whether you talk about Charlottesville, whether you talk about immigration, whether you talk about his expressions toward Haiti and Africa, whether you talk about the policy he’s put forth and how he talked about former President Obama, there is at every opportunity he has disrespected me and individuals who look like me. I can not respect him.”

