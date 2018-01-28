Gowdy: GOP Needs to Stop ‘Hyperbole’ — Leave Mueller ‘the Hell Alone’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said he had “100 percent” confidence in special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gowdy also urged Republicans criticizing Mueller to “leave him the hell alone.”

He continued, “Mueller didn’t raise his hand and say ‘pick me,’ We as a country asked him to do this.”

On fellow Republicans’ concerns about FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page, Gowdy added, “Republicans would be well served, let the texts speak for themselves, let the jury make up their mind and quit engaging in hyperbole, which we seem to do a lot.”

