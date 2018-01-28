Ken Starr: ‘It Would Have Been Armageddon’ If Trump Fired Mueller

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” while discussing the report that President Donald Trump tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, former independent counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton Ken Starr said while it would not be obstruction of justice it would have been “Armageddon.”

Starr said, “He can fire Jim Comey, or he can ask for Mueller to be fired for any reason. The president’s power is extremely broad. I have a different view of what would constitute obstruction of justice as long as he’s not engaged in discrimination or accepting bribes and the like. I have a very different perspective and a much more robust view of presidential power than many of the folks who have been speaking to this. But, that having been said, it would have been extremely unwise, and Senator Graham hit the nail on the head. It would have been Armageddon.”

