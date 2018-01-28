Ken Starr: If Trump Lied About Trying to Fire Mueller That Would be Grounds for Impeachment

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing the report that President Donald Trump tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, former special counsel Ken Starr said if Trump was lying when he denied the reports by calling it “fake news,” that would be grounds for impeachment.

Starr said, “I think lying to the American people is a serious issue that has to be explored. I take lying to the American people very, very seriously, so absolutely.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN