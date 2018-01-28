Lindsey Graham: ‘You Don’t Need $25 Billion For a Wall,’ ‘We’re Not Going to Build a 1,900-Mile Wall’

On President Trump’s border wall request, Sen @LindseyGrahamSC tells @MarthaRaddatz “You don’t need $25 billion for a wall…we’re not going to build a 1,900 mile wall.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/goWXGL47Tw

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-SC) dismissed the possibility of building “a 1,900-mile wall.”

Graham said, “You don’t need $25 billion for a wall. You need a wall system. You need roads. You need redundancy. You need to fix old fencing.”

He added, “We’re not going to build a 1,900-mile wall. The $25 billion can be spent wisely because the Gang of Eight bill spent $42 billion to secure the border. So we’re not gonna build a wall in places where it shouldn’t go.”

