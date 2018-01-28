Manchin Dismisses Reported Trump Effort to Fire Mueller: ‘That’s New York Talk’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” while discussing the report that President Donald Trump tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) dismissed it as “New York talk.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: What’s your reaction to the president’s reported order to fire Bob Mueller? How much does that concern you?

MANCHIN: Again, that’s New York talk. I look at it strictly as the New York language that they have which is different than most other people. But–

TODD: How is it here? How is that New York talk? I’m curious. I get what you’re trying to do there. But it’s a reelection year. I get that. You’ve got to be anti-New York in West Virginia. But explain–

MANCHIN: Chuck, here’s the thing, you have a person who’s the president of the United States that has been totally in control of his life, personally and his professional. He’s been very successful. He’s been able basically to either do things incentive-wise through checks, bonuses, money or organization or organization changes, things of this sort. He’s had total control.

Now all of a sudden he’s understanding there’s equal branches and there’s equal powers. But also there’s checks and balances. He’s having a hard time with that. Hopefully I think that’ll all come. But right now what you hear saying and what he’s going to do. Let’s see if he moves on Rosenstein.

TODD: So if he did that–

MANCHIN: If he moves on Rosenstein, Chuck–

TODD: If he fired him you would suddenly say, “Time to pass legislation to protect Mueller?”

JOE MANCHIN: I think at that time there’ll be Democrats and Republicans saying, ‘Time to protect the judicial system and the three branches of government having equal power.’ Absolutely.