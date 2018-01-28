Sanders: Democrat Shutdown ‘Was the Right Thing To Do’ from ‘a Moral Perspective’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Democrats were morally right to shut down the government over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

Sanders said, “Yes, I think from a moral perspective it was the right thing to do. That is, to say to these 800,000 young people, we are not going to allow them to be subjected to deportation. Senator Collins just said many came to this country when they were two or three years of age. They didn’t even know that they were not American citizens. We have got to stand with these young people.”

