Van Jones: ‘Jay-Z Is Setting a Much Better Example for America Than Donald Trump’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” network host and former Obama administration green jobs czar Van Jones reacted to the back and forth between President Donald Trump and rapper mogul Jay-Z and said Jay-Z was setting a better example than Donald Trump.

Jones said, “It’s great PR for the show, it’s bad for the country when you have a president who wants to lecture an African-American rapper, an African-American pundit about African-American issues with bad facts and no information about the show.”

On low unemployment, Jones said, “Just because we are continuing incremental progress, that doesn’t give you the right to be disrespectful.”

Discussing Jay-Z being open about the struggles in his marriage after he cheated on his wife singer Beyoncé, Jones said, “Jay-Z is setting a much better example for America than Donald Trump.”

