WH Spox Gidley: Schumer Never Made a Real Offer on Wall

In an appearance on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Hogan Gidley, the White House deputy press secretary, shot down Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) claim that he made an offer to fund the Mexico-United States border wall.

Per Gidley, it was not a “sincere offer.”

“Chuck Schumer said he rescinded his offer to fund the wall. That’s like me saying I’m going to rescind my offer to give all your listeners a million dollars. I never made a real offer. It never existed. And that’s exactly what Senator Schumer did. What he offered the president was an authorization for wall funding. Not an appropriation. To be honest, that’s D.C. swamp speak for ‘nothing’s ever going to happen.’ The senator is being disingenuous about what he truly offered the president, just like he’s being disingenuous and blaming someone else for Schumer shutdown,” Gidley explained.

He added, “He never really made a truthful, sincere offer, and it was a fraction of what is needed for the wall.

