Dem Sen Gillibrand: ‘Trump’s Rhetoric Is Racist’ — Term ‘Chain Migration’ Is a ‘Racist Slur’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said President Donald Trump used racist rhetoric, which included the term “chain migration” that she called a “racist slur.”

When asked if she agreed with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling Trump’s immigration plan is meant to make America white again, Gillibrand said, “I think a lot of President Trump’s Rhetoric is racist.”

She continued, “When someone uses the phrase chained migration, it is intentional in trying to demonize, literally trying to demonize families and make it a racist slur. It is not right. We have to change the debate. These are people. These are families.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN