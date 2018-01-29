Lara Trump: If Hillary Wants to Read Something, Maybe She Can Read the 33K Missing Emails

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and campaign senior adviser Lara Trump was asked about Hillary Clinton reading an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” at the Grammys. She said if Clinton wanted “to read something,” she should read the “33,000 missing emails that she has somewhere that no one has heard about.”

Partial transcript as follows:

FAULKNER: I want to talk about something that came up at the Grammy’s last night. Hillary Clinton reading from the tell-all book ‘Fire and Fury’ looked a little out of place, maybe a little thirsty. Some who were watching with me at my place said, ‘What was that about?’ What were your thoughts as you saw her?

TRUMP: I would use ‘tell-all book’ very loosely, it’s a ridiculous book. I find it so despicable, so sad that Hillary Clinton feels she needs to validate herself, put herself back out there by doing something this ridiculous. If she wants to read something, maybe we can all read the 33,000 missing e-mails that she has somewhere that no one has heard about for a long time. It was just really disgusting, I thought.