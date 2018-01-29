McConnell: ‘2017 Was the Best Year for Conservatives in the 30 Years that I’ve Been Here’

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said 2017 was the best year for conservatives in the 30 years that he’s been in Washington, and the Trump administration has been a “very solid, conservative, right of center, pro-business administration.”

McConnell said, “2017 was the best year for conservatives in the 30 years that I’ve been here. The best year. On all fronts. And a lot of people are shocked. Because we didn’t know what we were getting with Donald Trump. He was doing fundraisers for Chuck Schumer three or four years ago. But this has turned out to be a very solid, conservative, right of center, pro-business administration. And we’re seeing the results of it.”

