Pelosi: Nunes Is Trump’s ‘Stooge’ — GOP Involved in a ‘Cover-Up’

Monday on CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discussed the House Intelligence Committee voting to make public a classified memo on potential FBI political bias.

Pelosi said Intel Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was a “stooge of the White House” and part of a Republican “cover-up.”

Pelosi said, “I’m very proud of Adam Schiff and our House Democrats for protecting the integrity of the intelligence community. This is a very big honor that the leader gives to the ranking member, that the speaker gives to the chairman, to be deputized, to protect the intelligence. Intelligence for force protection of our troops, for fighting terrorism and the rest of that. Instead, Chairman Nunes has acted like a stooge with the speaker.”

She continued, “A stooge of the White House, at the acquiescence, or maybe the guidance, of the Speaker of the House. This is not about one thing or another. This is about the integrity and the safety of our national security.”

She added, “They have crossed from dangerously and recklessly dealing with intelligence to a cover-up of an investigation that they don’t want the American people to see come to fruition, and that is most unfortunate. Now, I have probably longer standing than anybody in the history of the Congress on intelligence. I’ve served there as a member. I was a ranking member in my time there, and then in the leadership as a member of the Gang of Eight. So I’ve had access to all of the intelligence, which Mr. Nunes could have access to, but has not.

She continued, “I’ve seen it. I’ve seen not only the memo and the basis for the memo, but the underlying documents. What they’re putting forth is totally false. And they’re putting it out there as if it is factual and then saying, we’re going to show this to the American people, but we’re not going to show the rebuttal to it by the Democrats. Now, the Democrats have said rightfully. We shouldn’t be putting anything out unless it has been reviewed and redacted by intelligence.”

