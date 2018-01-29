Schiff: Memo Release ‘Put the President’s Personal Interest’ Above National Interest – Trump’s Flaws ‘Infected Our Committee’

During a statement on Monday, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacted to the Intelligence Committee’s decision to release a surveillance memo by stating the vote “put the president’s personal interest, perhaps their own political interest, above the national interest,” and shows “when you have a deeply flawed person in the Oval Office, that flaw can infect the whole of government.”

Schiff said, “As I said to my committee colleagues during this hearing, sadly, we can fully expect that the president of the United States will not put the national interest over his own personal interest. But, it is a sad day, indeed, when that is also true of our own committee. Because today, this committee voted to put the president’s personal interest, perhaps their own political interest, above the national interest, in denying themselves even the ability to hear from the department and the FBI. And that is, I think, a deeply regrettable state of affairs. But it does show how, in my view, when you have a deeply flawed person in the Oval Office, that flaw can infect the whole of government. And today, tragically, it infected our committee.”

