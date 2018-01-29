Tom Brady Cuts Weekly Boston Radio Appearance Short Because Host Called His Daughter ‘an Annoying Little Pissant’

Monday during his weekly appearance on a WEEI radio’s “Kirk and Callahan,” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut his interview short at two minutes due to WEEI’s Alex Reimer referring to his daughter last week as “an annoying little pissant” while discussing Brady’s Facebook show, “Tom vs. Time.”

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said Monday, via WEEI. “I’ve always tried to come on and, you know, do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child, you know they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Co-host Kirk Minihane apologized to Brady and said there was no defense for Reimer’s comment.

“I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning,” the quarterback added. “So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Brady then ended the call.

On Friday, Reimer was suspended indefinitely because of his disparaging remark.

