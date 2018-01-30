Cory Booker: Releasing the Nunes Memo Could Be ‘Treasonous’

Tuesday on On SiriusXM’s “Make It Plain with Mark Thompson,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said it could be “treasonous” to release the memo the House Intelligence Committee voted to release on Monday.

Booker said, “This fury and fire that has been created within the right around this, is to me tantamount to a dangerous conspiracy theory that can undermine the important work our Justice Department and intelligence communities do.”

He continued, “Well obstructive, I might say tantamount to treasonous in the sense of when you violate the intelligence community’s mandates around classified documentation, what should be released, you could be betraying or, especially if you’re revealing sources and methods or giving some color to sources and methods, you are actually endangering fellow Americans in the intelligence community and our ability to source intelligence. So, to me, this is something that could be potentially viewed as treasonous.”

