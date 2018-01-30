Cory Booker on SOTU: ‘Ugly,’ ‘Fear Mongering’ — Trump Used Religion, Patriotism to ‘Divide’

On MSNBC following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Trump used “ugly” fear-mongering on immigration, religion and patriotism to “divide.”

Booker said, “He kept hitting hot- button after hot-button—exaggeration, lie. The fact checkers are going to have a field day on this. I’ve already seen the fact-checking coming out on exaggerating things, misstating things. And then using moments you could use to unify—whether it’s patriotism or faith, he used them as wedges to drive between people. I have this belief that before you tell me about your religion, first show it to me in how you treat other people. Here’s a guy that used religion tonight to divide.”

He added, “Here’s a guy that used patriotism. Whenever somebody pulls out patriotism, uses it in a way to condemn people for their patriotic acts, how they choose to show their patriotism, this is a divisive way to go about it. Then the raw meat was ugly, and then the appeals to fear-mongering, using MS-13 as a way to cast a shadow around millions of Americans who are looking for a full recognition of their citizenship rights. There are so many examples of this that were just painful and not a unifying call.”

