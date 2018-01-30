ESPN’s Kellerman Calls for Notre Dame to Ditch ‘Pernicious’ Fighting Irish Mascot

During a Tuesday ESPN “First Take” debate about the Cleveland Indians removing their mascot, Chief Wahoo, from their uniforms, co-host Max Kellerman called on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to follow suit with their “pernicious” mascot because a minority in the group are offended by it.

“[M]any Irish Americans are not offended, but many are. And should [the mascot] also change? The answer is yes,” Kellerman stated.

“Oh my gosh,” said Will Cain while dropping his head into his hands.

“Unequivocally yes,” Kellerman continued. “Pernicious, negative stereotypes of marginalized people that offend even some among them should be changed. It’s not that hard.”

