Goodell: We Are ‘Proud’ of NFL Players’ Social Activism

Tuesday on ESPN Radio’s “Golic and Wingo,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised his league’s players for the social issues they addressed, saying he and ownership are “proud” of their work.

“The incredible thing for me was it certainly opened my eyes, the ownership’s eyes to things that are happening in our own communities that our players felt needed to be addressed that they are not only articulate about it, they fully understand it,” Goodell stated. “They are engaged. They’ve done a tremendous amount of work. And they believe we can make our communities better by working together. And the ownership is proud and I was proud to join them, and not just understanding these issues and listening to their point of view, but supporting them.”

