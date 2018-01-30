GOP Sen Cruz: ‘I Thought It Was a Very, Very Strong Speech and a Strong Night for the President’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” following President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) gave Trump high marks for the speech.

Cruz applauded Trump for highlighting the various personal stories of his invited guests and called it a “strong night” for Trump.

“The president did an incredible job highlighting the parents of those who have lost their children to MS-13 and violent illegal aliens,” Cruz said. “Highlighting heroes, whether police officers and coastguardsmen or first responders across the country. And the president did a tremendous job overall focusing on jobs, on wages going up, on the historic tax cut.”

“I thought it was a very, very strong speech and a strong night for the president,” he added.

