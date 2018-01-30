Joy Reid: ‘Nobody That Doesn’t Watch Fox News Has Ever Heard of’ MS-13

During MSNBC’s coverage of the State of the Union, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid stated MS-13 “a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of,” that President Trump made sound like the biggest threat facing America.

Reid said, “[T]he defining issue of the Trump administration thusfar is how he got into office. It consumes Donald Trump’s time. It is an obsession, if you believe all of the reporting, in the Michael Wolff book, and even beyond the Michael Wolff book. He spends his time complaining about the prosecutors who are investigating Russian interference, conspiring to fire them, thinking about them, obsessing about them. And then he gives a speech tonight, in which he makes it sound like the biggest issue in the United States, the biggest threat is MS-13, a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of, so he makes it sound like they’re the biggest threat.”

