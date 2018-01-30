Maxine Waters: Trump Has a ‘Character Flaw’ — ‘No Good Values’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she was boycotting President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address because he “had a character flaw,” which was according to Waters having “no good values.”

Water said, “I have chosen to not attend the State of the Union tonight because this president has defined himself pretty clearly from the time he campaigned through this year that he served as president, he has defined himself as untrustworthy. It has been documented that he has told over 2001 lies. He has basically disparaged so many people, nicknaming people, even with Dianne Feinstein—recently calling her petty. During the campaign, he called Hillary crooked. He called Rubio ‘little Rubio.'”

She added, “You can go on and on and on talking about his distortion, his lies. This president has a character flaw. He has no good values. He is not going to change overnight. So I don’t know what he is going to say tonight, but he won’t become presidential with one speech.”

