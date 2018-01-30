McAuliffe: ‘Trump Brought All These People in Basically, for Props’

During MSNBC’s coverage of the State of the Union, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) stated that during his State of the Union, President Trump argued that “basically, every immigrant was a murderer or rapist,” and “brought all these people in basically, for props.”

McAuliffe said, “[H]e took this horrible turn, and basically, every immigrant was a murderer or rapist, a horrible person. I had a DREAMer, a young woman, sitting two spaces next to me. She had tears in her eyes listening to the president of the United States tonight. It was embarrassing. It did not unify the country. He brought all these people in basically, for props. Very good people, very interesting stories, but they didn’t fit into the narrative. He was just trying to get applause lines. So, I don’t know what his policy objectives were.”

